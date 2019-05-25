LaVerda Frances Rose
September 3, 1920 – May 23, 2019
LaVerda Frances Rose “Aunt Bertie”, 98, left this earth peacefully with family near, early Thursday, May 23, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital in Twin Falls, Idaho.
She was born in Jerome, Idaho to Edward Henry Stumpf and Edith Charlotte (McKean) Stumpf, on September 3, 1920, the eighth of nine children. “Bertie”, father's nickname for LaVerda, was raised and educated in Jerome where she met her husband, Donal. Married October 14, 1943, Donal was in the Navy, stationed in Washington, where they raised their three children. When Donal retired from the Air Force, they remained in Washington as charter boat fishermen during most of the year. While helping Donal on the charter boat, Bertie was also a cook in a local restaurant. In the winter, Bertie and Don would bring their trailer up to Carey and Bellevue, Idaho to snowmobile and have fish fries and baked salmon feasts for their friends. In 1991 Donal passed, and Bertie moved back to Jerome.
Aunt Bertie loved to take care of her flowers, loved enjoying her lawn, playing a “competitive” game of Farkel, visiting with family and friends, and from her chair on the front deck, watch the children and parents come and go from Jefferson Elementary School. At Christmas time, her kitchen became “the cookie and fudge” bake-a-thon, sharing goodies with all. During those 25 years in Jerome, she motor-homed with her daughter, Sandy, and great granddaughter, Melissa, all over the Western U.S., visiting family and friends, State and National parks, Branson, Missouri, Graceland in Mississippi, New Orleans, and Cabo, Mexico.
Bertie is survived by her two children, Jim (Evie) Rose of Depoe Bay, Oregon and Sandy Rose of Jerome, Idaho; four grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and 11 great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donal; son, Larry R. Rose; three brothers, Fredrick Alexander Stumpf; Muriel Harlow Stumpf; and Lawrence Edward Stumpf; five sisters, Melvina Viola Stumpf-White; Lola Margerth Stumpf-Greenfield; Mable Bernice Stumpf-Mason; Ruth Cora Stumpf; and Laura Blanche Stumpf-Kennison.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Jerome Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on LaVerda's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
