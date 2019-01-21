July 27, 1960—January 18, 2019
Laurie May Bauer, 58-year-old Rupert resident, passed away Friday, January 18, 2019 at her home in Rupert.
A viewing for Laurie will be held on Saturday afternoon, January 26, 2019 at the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.
In keeping with Laurie’s wishes, no formal services will be held. Cremation Services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home.
