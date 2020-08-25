Obituary: Lauren "LC" Craig

Lauren was a long-time member of the Twin Falls Masonic Lodge No. 45 AF&AM and organized the annual Chili Feed and Auction for many years. He was a distinguished member of the Masonic Lodge and held many positions. The Twin Falls Police Benefit Association was very dear to his heart and LC put together multiple benefit concerts to raise money for Police Officers and their families in times of need. He was able to bring well-known talent to the Magic Valley; names such as Three Dog Night, BJ Thomas and many others. He was a leader in the community; active in the Republican Party and was a supporter of the Twin Falls High School Booster Club. Especially when his son, Tripp was playing football for TFHS. He organized buses for road trips and every parent had an old “Clicks for Clicks” noisemaker that he just knew helped the Bruins win.