Obituary: Laura Ulrich

June 15, 1932—August 21, 2020

Laura Courtnay Ulrich (1932-2020) passed away in Burley with her husband at her side on August 21.

Laura was born on June 15, 1932 at Berger, Idaho to parents Clarence and Genivive Courtnay. She was one of four children with two brothers and one sister. She grew up in the Hollister and Shoshone Basin area.

She married her high school sweetheart Marvin Ulrich on October 28, 1950. They were blessed with nine children, Dean(Carol), Marvin Louis Jr., David(Robin), Eldon(Kathleen), Albert, Rita(Glenn) Hermann, Carl(Vee Ann Sattler), Leland(Lori), and Curtis.

Laura is remembered by her family and others through her many paintings. Nature scenes were her favorite subject to paint.

She is also remembered fondly for her time of being a cook at Lutheran Camp Perkins in the Sawtooth area.

She is survived by her husband of almost 70 years, their children, 13 grandchildren and 34 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother John Courtnay and grandson Spenser Ulrich.

Funeral service was held at Zion Lutheran Church, Burley on Saturday, August 29 at 11am.