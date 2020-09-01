Obituary: Laura Ulrich

June 15, 1932—August 21, 2020
Laura Courtnay Ulrich (1932-2020) passed away in Burley with her husband at her side on August 21.
Laura was born on June 15, 1932 at Berger, Idaho to parents Clarence and Genivive Courtnay. She was one of four children with two brothers and one sister. She grew up in the Hollister and Shoshone Basin area.
She married her high school sweetheart Marvin Ulrich on October 28, 1950. They were blessed with nine children, Dean(Carol), Marvin Louis Jr., David(Robin), Eldon(Kathleen), Albert, Rita(Glenn) Hermann, Carl(Vee Ann Sattler), Leland(Lori), and Curtis.
Laura is remembered by her family and others through her many paintings. Nature scenes were her favorite subject to paint.
She is also remembered fondly for her time of being a cook at Lutheran Camp Perkins in the Sawtooth area.
She is survived by her husband of almost 70 years, their children, 13 grandchildren and 34 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother John Courtnay and grandson Spenser Ulrich.
Funeral service was held at Zion Lutheran Church, Burley on Saturday, August 29 at 11am.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers you honor Laura’s memory through donations to Camp Perkins Scholarship Fund in her name or Cure for Alzhiemers.
(Mom stated that if there were flowers at her funeral she would raise up in her coffin and sneeze in our faces)
For those whom attended the service, we thank you for wearing masks in consideration of others and their families that they returned to.
Arrangements were under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.