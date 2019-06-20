September 6, 1949—June 12, 2019
Laura Rae Riley, 69, a resident of Richfield, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at her home in Richfield.
Laura was born on September 6, 1949 in Wendell, Idaho, the daughter of Bill James Anderson and Minnie Mae Walton Anderson.
She is survived by: her husband – Pat Riley; her children, daughter – Mary (Jon) Edwards; her sons—Casey (Tami) Riley, Gabriel Riley and Shean Riley; five grandchildren – Kelsi Jo Heath, Jade Riley, Chase Riley, Bret Riley and Caleb Edwards; and two great grandchildren – Vynn Heath and Enzo Heath.
A memorial graveside service will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11 a.m., at the Shoshone Cemetery in Shoshone.
Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
