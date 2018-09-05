Obituary: Laura Ann Seaton Nielson

September 30, 1923 – August 29, 2018
Laura Ann Seaton Nielson, 94, died Wednesday, August 29, 2018, in Burley, of natural causes incident to age. She was born in Omaha, Nebraska September 30, 1923 to John Russell and Mary Lovelady Seaton. She was raised with her ten siblings in Twin Falls, Idaho. She graduated from Twin Falls High School, Albion Normal Teachers College, and Brigham Young University. She taught elementary school for many years. She married Ross Taylor Nielson December 23, 1949 in the Manti Utah Temple; a marriage that lasted 48 years until his death.
Laura Ann was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served faithfully in many positions. She was a member of the Cameo Literary Club. She enjoyed reading, gardening, and studying the gospel. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
She is survived by daughters Beth Paskett and Alice Cosper and sons Taylor, Allan and Craig, as well as 21 grandchildren and 60 great grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters June Geertsen and Ruth Smith and brothers John and Jim Seaton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, an infant son, an infant grandson, an infant great-grandson, her parents and six siblings.
Her funeral will be held Saturday, September 8th, 2018 at 11 am at the Burley 3rd Ward at 2200 Oakley Ave, followed by a burial service at 2:30 pm at the Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. There will be a viewing Friday, September 7th from 6-8 pm at Morrison Payne Mortuary in Burley, with an additional viewing Saturday, September 8th from 9:30-10:30 am at the Burley 3rd Ward Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Humanitarian Fund of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints or the charity of your choice.
The family would like to acknowledge IHC Hospice and Parke View Care Center for their attentive care.
