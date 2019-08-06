{{featured_button_text}}

April 1, 1945—August 3, 2019

Larry Wayne Ernst, 74, of Twin Falls, passed away Aug. 3, 2019 at The Twin Falls Care Center. He was born April 1, 1945.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and loved to ride 4- wheelers and spend time with his family. He was the proud owner of Intermountain Heating and Air Conditioning in Twin Falls.

Friends may call at a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 to Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 at the funeral home.

