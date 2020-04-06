Obituary: Larry Sigurd Berg
March 19, 1937 ~ April 2, 2020

Larry Sigurd Berg passed away on April 2, 2020 at his home in Jerome, Idaho, the place he always wanted to be.

He was born March 19, 1937 at Burley, Idaho to Sigurd Berg and Nellie Stapely Berg.

He moved frequently in his younger years, but ended up in Kimberly, Idaho where he graduated from high school in 1956. He married his high school sweetheart, Ruth Ledbetter, on August 1, 1956. They were later sealed forever at the Idaho Falls Temple.

Five daughters were born to bless Larry and Ruth: Cindy (Tom) Rosen, Vicki (D.J.) Jenkins, Anita (Mark) Wayment, Beckie (Steve) Burnham, and Jenni (Jay) Ostvig. He loved and appreciated his good sons-in-law. He had 18 grandchildren: T.J., Nick, Ashlee, Brooke, Jamie, Julie, Joshiah, Meghan, Whitney, Jesse, Kaden, Jeremy, Austyn, McKinley, Bergan, Traye, Lucas, and Nattie; and nine great grandchildren: Joel, Vance, Rylee, Shaeley, Devin, Siera, Braylee, Travis, and Grayson.

Larry was very intelligent and had many interesting hobbies and jobs. He taught school, raised honeybees, was a ham radio operator, milked cows, studied healing herbs, and was a master gardener. His career was spent as an electronic technician.

He will be missed by so many family members and friends.

The family would like to thank Hospice Visions for their wonderful care during Larry’s last hard fight.

A private family graveside service was held at Jerome Cemetery, Jerome, Idaho.Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Larry’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Larry Berg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

