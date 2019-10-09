Larry Ray Blackwood
January 22, 1953—October 5, 2019
Larry Ray Blackwood, 66, Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Larry was born to Ray and Doris Blackwood in Pocatello, Idaho on Jan. 22, 1953. He was one of four children whom all were raised in Twin Falls. Larry played all sports but excelled at basketball and as he would tell you, they never lost a game. He loved hunting, fishing and camping.
He graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1971. After High School, he went to work for Pepsi Cola as a delivery driver and worked his way up to supervisor. He spent 25 years with Pepsi. He spent several years in Wyoming then returned to his home town and went to work for Walmart where he retired in Dec. 2018, after 10 years.
On Sept. 17, 1976 he married Caralee Ashcraft and they had one daughter, Macie Rae. They were later divorced. He married Rita Powell on August 8, 1988. Rita has two daughters, Kim and Kerry. Larry and Rita enjoyed going on cruises, camping and his most favorite, watching baseball games.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Dennis Blackwood and a sister, Julie Keith.
Larry is survived by his wife, Rita; three daughters, Macie, Kim and Kerry; brothers, Ron (Leana) and Raymond (Diana); six grandchildren, Riley, Paityn, Josh, Carissa, Kortney and Chade; eight great grandchildren; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews that he loved.
There will be no services held, per Larry’s request, but a private family gathering will be held at a later date.
