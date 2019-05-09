August 30, 1936—May 7, 2019
Larry Ray Adams age 82 died at his home on May 7, 2019 with his family by his side.
Larry “Bud” was born on August 30, 1936 in Indianola, Nebraska to Frank and Leona (Wilsey) Adams. Larry was raised in Overton, Nebraska, where he worked alongside his dad and his grandpa on the family farm.
On September 9, 1953 Larry enlisted in the Army and was honorably discharged on October 9, 1956. Larry was a veteran of the Korean War. During his time in the service he and a buddy bought a motorcycle and toured the different countries they were stationed at.
In October 1953 Larry was united in marriage to Merna Walston; to this union six children were born.
Larry moved to Idaho in 1967 where he met Pat Vibbert the love of his life. Larry and Pat were united in marriage on March 24, 1968, with this marriage three children joined his family. On June 12, 2012 Larry lost his soulmate. Larry and Pat were married for 44 years.
Larry enjoyed spending time with his family fishing, which Pat would always give him a run for his money. Larry also enjoyed woodworking, tooling leather, and creating customized fishing poles. Larry traveled to many craft fairs where he sold his items. He especially enjoyed ceramics, which was a hobby he shared with his wife Pat, his mother in-law Hanna and his sister in-law Susan. Many of his creations are displayed in his families’ homes. One of our fondest memories was listening to dad play the guitar.
Larry was a jack of all trades, he drove truck across the United States, cooked in different restaurants here in Idaho and California and played in several country bands. He worked at JR Simplots for 17 years, after his retirement he worked in the Security business, which he thoroughly enjoyed.
Larry is survived by his sister Marge Roe of Burley; children; Deb (Mike) Potter of Nebraska, Michelle (Dean) Jones of Burley, Tammy Lorcher of Nampa, Brenda (Marty) Brewer of Twin Falls, David (Tracy) Bench of Heyburn and Raymond (Tina) Adams of California, 12 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, wife Pat, sons Gary, Ricky and Alan and daughter Terri.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. Viewing for family and friends will be held one hour prior to services at the mortuary. Services will conclude with burial in the Rupert Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
