Obituary: Larry “Pat” Underwood

September 9, 1945—February 4, 2020
Larry “Pat” Underwood, 74, passed away peacefully on February 4, 2020, at his home in Lehi, Utah, with family by his side.
Pat was born Sept. 9, 1945, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. His family moved to Burley, Idaho when he was an infant and he remained there throughout his childhood. He attended Burley High School where he was an outstanding basketball player. Pat went on to play basketball at the Univ. of Idaho and received a BS in Animal Husbandry.
Pat loved the outdoors and spent many weekends camping and hiking. He enjoyed working with his hands and became a builder in So. California for many years.
Pat is preceded in death by his parents Francis and Aleen Underwood and his brother, Mike Underwood.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy, and son, Tyson Underwood, daughters, Haley Farzley, Michele Gregory and Melanie Snow. Pat also leaves behind his brother Lee Underwood and 12 beautiful grandchildren whom he loved very much.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of his Life on Saturday, February 15th, at the Hilton Garden Inn, 3150 Hotel Loop, Lehi, Utah, from 3-6pm.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Huntsman Cancer Hospital @ Huntsmancancer.org.
