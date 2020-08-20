 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Obituary: Larry Milton Stevens
0 entries

Obituary: Larry Milton Stevens

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Larry Milton Stevens

May 12, 1945 ~ August 17, 2020

Larry passed away at his home. With his loving wife at his side. He left behind 5 children and 12 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents. his older sister and brother

To plant a tree in memory of Larry Stevens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News