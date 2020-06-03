Obituary: Larry Martens

March 30, 1951—June 1, 2020
June 1, 2020 the world lost a very special soul, Dr. Larry Martens, 69 years old. Cancer was Not on his bucket list.
You knew him – He was your family, He worked with you, He hugged you at a meeting, He held your hand at a visit and, most of all, He rode next to you on a Grand Motorcycle Adventure.
Larry was born Laurence LeRoy Martens on March 30, 1951. “Please, never call me Laurence”, he would always say. Larry worked hard to put himself through College at Mankato State University. Larry then went on to Medical School, graduating with Honors from the University of Minnesota Medical School in 1984. He finally settled in Twin Falls, Idaho where he worked and loved his job at Twin Falls Clinic and Hospital. Larry always said that his time at TFC&H was “Real Doctoring”, that those times and those people were the best.
Larry loved being a Doctor. He enjoyed sitting with patients, holding their hands and “being there” for them. Eventually the new rules of how to treat patients took that passion of “Real Doctoring” away from him. But even at the end of his career, he did not want to retire. He said he’d miss all of his patients way too much, that they were “His” and he couldn’t let them go.
Larry was happiest riding his Harleys. If he wasn’t riding all over town, he was talking about riding all over the world! He rode across the U.S. on Route 66, from Oregon to Maine, down the Pacific Coast Highway and through the majority of the United States. He also rode most of the Canadian Provinces, Australia, Germany, Slovenia, Italy, Spain, and Morocco. Larry was the jokester, and boy he loved a good joke…especially if He was the one saying or doing it to someone. His unique sense of humor will always be included in stories of Larry for many years to come.
My name is Rayna Martens and Larry has been my love and life for 18 years. He was my movie buddy, my best friend, my traveling companion, my Most Significant Other and eventually my Husband. Larry married me on a beautiful Spring day in May, for now and forever. Larry always said Family was most important to him. He told all of us last Christmas, “I don’t have a bunch of separate families; I have one very big family.”
In addition to his biological children; Alex (Tiffani) Martens of Twin Falls, Erica and Allison Martens of Twin Falls, Larry loved and adopted as his own Kayla Gepner (Michael Callen) of Redding , CA, Jerika (Joey) Touchette of Twin Falls and Lauren Gepner of Twin Falls. He was the Best Grampa to Marcus and Cyrus Callen of Redding, CA, along with Aden and Ilaria Touchette of Twin Falls, Idaho. Larry will also be missed by his mother, Judy Martens of Twin Falls, siblings Keith Martens of Nevada, Kristi Martens of Twin Falls, Bruce Martens of Minnesota, Barry (Jody) Martens of Wisconsin, Mike (Diane) Martens of California along with niece Madison and nephew Bobby. Grieving for Larry will also be his step-mother Dorothy Martens of Pelican Rapids Minnesota as well as numerous Cousins such as Peg Carbone, Brian and Marsha Miller, Ron Gabrielson and families. Larry made friends and family wherever he went, please forgive me for not naming them all as they are too numerous to mention here.
Larry held a special place in his heart for his riding buddies, Cole Johnson and Terry and Sue Greene. Thank you for always being there for us, to help make adventures and funny stories that will be shared forever. To Larry’s medical family; he cared about you all. Special shout out to Bekah Bishop and Cassi Whitaker who took such good care of him both in the office and at our home once the cancer took over our lives. I personally want to thank Dr. Warren Dopson for saving Larry’s life in so many ways, as well as being a good friend to him. Dr. Dan Preucil, and Visions Hospice, thank you for supporting Larry’s choices throughout his cancer journey. I want to thank you, the person reading about Larry Martens. You knew him; he has touched your life, made you laugh, and healed your soul. You knew him, and he always knew you.
Larry did not want a sad funeral day; he wanted a Celebration of Life. He wanted people to gather to share stories and laughter…it’s always about the stories for Larry. In keeping with Larry’s wishes, there will be an informal gathering and viewing at the Reformed Church on Poleline on Saturday, June 6 from 3 to 5 p.m. Please come prepared to share stories about Larry and how he touched your life. The dress code will be casual, but please wear blue which is Larry’s favorite color. You are welcome to bring a small token to send with Larry on his final “Grand Adventure”. Please remember to be mindful of other people’s feelings and social distance.
Interment will be a private ceremony by invitation only.
