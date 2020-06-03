Obituary: Larry Martens

My name is Rayna Martens and Larry has been my love and life for 18 years. He was my movie buddy, my best friend, my traveling companion, my Most Significant Other and eventually my Husband. Larry married me on a beautiful Spring day in May, for now and forever. Larry always said Family was most important to him. He told all of us last Christmas, “I don’t have a bunch of separate families; I have one very big family.”

In addition to his biological children; Alex (Tiffani) Martens of Twin Falls, Erica and Allison Martens of Twin Falls, Larry loved and adopted as his own Kayla Gepner (Michael Callen) of Redding , CA, Jerika (Joey) Touchette of Twin Falls and Lauren Gepner of Twin Falls. He was the Best Grampa to Marcus and Cyrus Callen of Redding, CA, along with Aden and Ilaria Touchette of Twin Falls, Idaho. Larry will also be missed by his mother, Judy Martens of Twin Falls, siblings Keith Martens of Nevada, Kristi Martens of Twin Falls, Bruce Martens of Minnesota, Barry (Jody) Martens of Wisconsin, Mike (Diane) Martens of California along with niece Madison and nephew Bobby. Grieving for Larry will also be his step-mother Dorothy Martens of Pelican Rapids Minnesota as well as numerous Cousins such as Peg Carbone, Brian and Marsha Miller, Ron Gabrielson and families. Larry made friends and family wherever he went, please forgive me for not naming them all as they are too numerous to mention here.