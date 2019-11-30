February 3, 1935 - November 26, 2019
DECLO – Larry Lewis Tuckett was born February 3, 1935, in Salt Lake City, Utah. He loved life, family, all sports, and adventure found in new ideas and opportunities. He exemplified faith and hope throughout his life and carried that same “get back in the saddle” spirit with him when he returned to his Heavenly Father and to his sweetheart, Mary, on November 26, 2019.
Larry's optimism and positive attitude, along with his acceptance of all people, created immediate connections that often turned into lifelong friendships. He loved people and could spend hours listening to and learning about others. He was quick with a compliment and cheering the successes of others.
Larry cherished God's creations, especially the many animals he and Mary loved and cared for through the years. He felt true joy spending time on the farm and sharing his love of animals with children, especially his own grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Larry had loyal friends throughout his life and in recent years enjoyed keeping in touch through phone calls, which also kept him connected to his family. For Larry, talking with his “kids” and knowing they were safe and happy was his greatest joy.
He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in many callings. He was a gifted teacher who loved sharing his testimony through meaningful life experiences.
Larry is survived by five children, Tamra (Kelly) Reeves of Provo, Utah, Nanette (Bart) Hodges of Plain City, Utah, Cameron (Jalynn) Tuckett of Malta, Idaho, Tina (Brent) Hancock of Galletin, Missouri, and Brandon (Shelby) Tuckett of Hooper, Utah; 19 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and Larry's brother, Glen (Jo) Tuckett of Provo, Utah.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints -- Malta Ward, located at 280 N. 1st St., in Malta. where friends and family may call from 9:30 until 10:45 a.m. preceding the funeral. Burial will follow at the Valley Vu Cemetery in Malta.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
