Larry Kent Craig

Larry Kent Craig, age 77, of Eden, Idaho, received his angel wings on Nov. 10, 2019. Larry had 47 years of dedication as a city council member and mayor. He started L&T construction in 1985 with his son Todd. He was preceded in death by his parents Kyle and Hazel Craig and his son Mark Craig. He is survived by his wife Rebecca Craig of 53 years, Todd (Vickie) Craig, Coty (James) Pierce, Adysen Pierce, Kimberly (Chase) Emery and his brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. Burial will follow at the Hazelton cemetery.

Those who wish may share memories and condolences on Larry’s Memorial Page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

