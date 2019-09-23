February 21, 1939 ~ September 19, 2019
Larry Gene White passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 surrounded by family. He will be greatly missed by all those that knew him and were blessed by him picking up items for the Habit for Humanity Restore and his volunteer work at Peace Lutheran Church.
Larry was born in Twin Falls, Idaho to Delma and Robert White on February 21, 1939 and was the oldest of four children. He graduated from Filer High School and served his country in the Army. He spent time helping his Dad on the family farm and eventually took it over.
He met the love of his life, Kathy, at Clover Lutheran Church and they were married on June 21, 1971. Larry worked for Asgrow/Upjohn for many years and retired from Gary Amoth Trucking ten years ago. He has spent his retirement years with his wife Kathy supporting their grandkids at various school and sports activities; volunteering at the Restore, where he was awarded the Volunteer of the Year, and at their church. He loved fishing and finding new spots to try. He always had a garden and other various indoor and outdoor honey do projects that kept him busy. He loved his books, fishing, and his collection of model tractors and trucks. He enjoyed his time with the men’s group from church, and most importantly his family.
Larry was a quiet, kind man. Never “the life of the party” kind of a man. He was a slow to anger, hard working, servant of God. He was dependable and an always be there kind of a man. He was at church EVERY SINGLE Sunday unless he absolutely could not be. He led by example and not criticism. His presence, not his voice, will be missed greatly! We were there with him when he passed away and the moment he saw Jesus he smiled so big! We saw it! And we know that he was greeted by Jesus saying “Well done good and faithful servant!”
You have free articles remaining.
Larry is survived by his wife, Kathy; daughters, Sarah (Adam) Weintraub and Linda (Beau) Sackett; grandkids, Lilli and Josie Sackett; and Beth, Jon, Emily, and Katlynn Weintraub; five great grandkids; brother, Rex (Vonnie) White; nephews and nieces; and aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Delma White; sister, Rose Marie White; and brother, Roger (Lois) White.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Peace Lutheran Church, 600 Stevens Ave, Filer, Idaho, with a viewing beginning at 10:00 a.m. Graveside services with military honors will be held at 2:00 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park, Twin Falls.
Memorial donations may be made in his name to Peace Lutheran Church.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Larry’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
To plant a tree in memory of : White as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.