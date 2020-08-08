Obituary: Larry Edward Christenson

Larry had many hobbies that he spent a lifetime developing. As a boy, he loved to go on fishing trips with his dad and brothers. As an adult, he took up fly fishing. He worked hard perfecting his technique, even practicing his casting in the backyard. For a number of years he tied his own flies and took pride in making them match those that existed at particular fishing streams. Another hobby he had was bowling. He has been a member of a bowling league for countless years. He spent much time studying techniques, and trying to improve his game. All of his study and practice paid off, as even in his 80s, he bowled a 300-point game on occasion. Over the years, he was a frequent patron of the Y-Dell bowling alley, Bonanza Lanes and most recently, the Snake River Bowl. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren loved going bowling with him and taking a lesson from the best. Another love he had was gardening. When the children were living at home, his garden took up half of the back yard and was the envy of the neighborhood, giving the children the job of picking the vegetables and Marva the job of preserving the harvest.Over the years, his garden gradually shrunk, but he always planted a few squash and tomatoes. One more hobby he picked up in his retirement years was panning for gold. He even purchased potentially lucrative bags of rocks to work on at home in his own, personal rock grinder and dredge sluice box. He liked to teach the grandchildren and great-grandchildren to pan when they came to visit. They thought it was great fun.