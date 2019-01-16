Try 1 month for 99¢

July 11, 1947—January 12, 2019

Larry Douglas Hughes was born in Twin Falls on July 11, 1947 to Everett and Lorna Hughes. He went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 12, 2019.

Larry was raised in Eden, Idaho and attended Eden Elementary and Valley High schools, graduating in 1965. Larry served as Student Body President, was a member of the National Honor Society, and participated in athletics. After high school Larry joined the Army Reserves during the Vietnam War.

In his early adult life, Larry was proud to be a farmer in the Eden, Hazelton and Jerome areas. During this time, Larry met Leslie Cline, his faithful wife of 51-years, from Hailey, Idaho and they were married in November of 1967. In 1970, Larry and Leslie welcomed their first son, Tony. In 1971, deciding they needed to expand their life’s adventure, Larry moved his small family to southern Illinois. Their second son, Doug was born in 1973. After Doug’s birth, the family made another move to Colorado Springs, Colorado returning to their Idaho roots the following year.

Upon returning to Idaho, Larry was an insurance agent for over 40-years. His hobbies included coaching his boys’ baseball teams, wood working, spending time with his grandchildren and collecting Fenton Art Glass.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Barbara Thompson, and his nephew Todd Strain. He is survived by his wife Leslie, his sons Anthony (Brenda) Hughes and Douglas (Jeanette) Hughes, his granddaughters Kaitlyn and Makayla Hughes, his grandsons Scott (Elizabeth), Casey and Chase Holmes and Brady and Cole Charters. Larry is also survived by his sister Sharon (Stan) Hawkins and their children Matthew and Bridgette and Nephew Larry Strain.

Larry was an honest, creative and hardworking man who loved his family. He will be greatly missed.

Larry’s family would like to thank the physicians, nurses and staff of St Luke’s in Twin Falls and Boise for the care and compassion provided to Larry during his last days. In the end, his passing was peaceful as he was ushered into his heavenly home.

A memorial of Larry’s life will be held at White’s Mortuary in Twin Falls, Idaho on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at 1 p.m. 136 4th Ave E, Twin Falls, Idaho.

Obituary: Larry Douglas Hughes
