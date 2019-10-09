September 8, 1948—September 29, 2019
Larry Dayley died on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, after a courageous six-year battle with leukemia.
Larry was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on Sept. 8, 1948, to Floyd A. Dayley and Gladys Fern Hansen Dayley. Larry was a life-long resident of Twin Falls, and graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1967. He worked for 38 years at The Amalgamated Sugar Company in Twin Falls in various capacities, retiring as a supervisor. He was an avid sports enthusiast, especially enjoying watching the Boise State Broncos play football. He played baseball and fast-pitch softball in high school and while serving in the Army during the Vietnam Era. He enjoyed fishing, goose hunting, motorcycling, ATV riding, playing golf, skiing and singing karaoke with his wife. Larry and Susan were snowbirds, sharing many magic moments in San Carlos, Sonora, Mexico.
Larry is survived by his beloved wife, Susan Hansen Dayley; daughter, Lacey Ann Dayley of Enumclaw, WA; sisters, Jeannie (Don) Molesworth and Sheryl (Tony) Thorpe of Twin Falls; aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins; step-children, Kristen Caulkins of Kalamazoo, MI; Jeremy (Sloan) Caulkins of Driggs, ID; six step-grandchildren; Lulu-Belle, our Shi Tzu fur baby, and grand dogs, Bud, Willy, and Marley.
Larry was eagerly anticipating a glorious Heavenly reunion with his parents, grandparents, brother, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, many good friends, classmates, and his beloved fur babies, Jettman I and II, Ringo, and Brandy.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to The Twin Falls Optimist Club, P.O. Box 755, Twin Falls, Idaho 83303.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at the Turf Club, 734 Falls Ave., Twin Falls, ID from 6 to 9 p.m. Services are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N, Twin Falls, ID. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
