Obituary: Larry Dale Porter

July 12, 1949 ~ June 21, 2020

Larry was born on July 12, 1949 to Donald and Marjorie Porter. He went to sleep on June 21, 2020 and woke up in the arms of Jesus, after a long struggle with health issues. A fun-loving man, Larry had an incredible sense of humor. He had a jolly, infectious laugh that would leave others smiling. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and exploring the mountains of Idaho. Larry proudly served in the United States Air Force.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, July 2, 2020 at The Snake River Canyon National Cemetery, 1585 East Elm Street, Buhl.

Anyone is welcome to come say goodbye with his loved ones.Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Larry’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.

