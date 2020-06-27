Obituary: Larry Dale Porter

Larry was born on July 12, 1949 to Donald and Marjorie Porter. He went to sleep on June 21, 2020 and woke up in the arms of Jesus, after a long struggle with health issues. A fun-loving man, Larry had an incredible sense of humor. He had a jolly, infectious laugh that would leave others smiling. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and exploring the mountains of Idaho. Larry proudly served in the United States Air Force.