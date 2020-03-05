Obituary: Larry D Roberts

February 1, 1940—March 1, 2020

Larry D Roberts, 80, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 after a long battle with heart and kidney disease.

He was born on February 1, 1940 in Missouri to Lillian and Fred Roberts. The family moved to Parma, ID where Larry was joined by younger brothers Royce and Mike.

Larry graduated from Nyssa High School in 1958, a four-sport letterman. He was also a proud alumnus of Boise State University.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Larry was married to his first and only wife, Marcia, in June 1962 and they quickly added two daughters to their family. He was also a very proud grandfather of three.

Larry was a dedicated educator and coach for 30 plus years in Idaho schools, impacting decades of students both in the classroom and on the field.

He is survived by his wife, daughters, mother, brothers and grandchildren. He is dearly missed.

Two open house celebrations of his life will be held, one on Saturday, March 7 at the Parma Senior Center, 2-4 p.m.