Obituary: Larry Carlson

June 17, 1946 January 5, 2020
During gatherings at Larry Carlson’s house, amid the laughter over retold stories and enthusiastic banter with his granddaughters, he would often pause to survey the room and enjoy the satisfaction of creating this family that surrounded him.
Larry, 73, formerly of Twin Falls, passed away January 5, 2020 at his home in Redmond, Washington after a short illness. He was the beloved husband of Janet Carlson, father to Lisa and Jeff, grandfather to Emma and Eliana, and brother to Barney.
Larry was born June 17, 1946 to Clyde A. “Corky” Carlson and Vivian V. Anderson in Twin Falls, ID. He spent most of his early life in Twin Falls, except for the years 1957-1961 when he lived in Boise and Arco, ID. He graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1964 and attended the College of Southern Idaho, graduating with an Associate Degree in Business. He also served in the United States Army Reserve in Twin Falls from 1966 to 1972.
While at CSI, Larry started work at the Gem State Paper Company in all phases of customer service. He headed up a new location in Elko, NV as Branch Manager for five years, eventually returning to Twin Falls as the Branch Manager of the main office. In 1986, Larry went to work for Wisconsin Tissue in Southern California, and in 1988 transferred to the Seattle, WA territory. He retired from Essity North America Inc. in January 2019 as Senior Account Manager, Pacific Northwest.
In 1967 Larry married Susan Foley of Twin Falls, becoming parents to three children: Jeff, Lisa, and Darin. In 1988 he married Janet Torres of Twin Falls. Larry is survived by his wife Janet; his son Jeff Carlson, his wife Kim and daughter Eliana of Seattle, WA; his daughter Lisa Carlson Johnson, her husband Scott and daughter Emma of Tacoma, WA; his brother Clyde N. “Barney” Carlson and wife Liz of Kennewick, WA; and his former wife Susan Foley Valencia of Dixon, CA. Preceding him in death were his son Darin Duane, his parents, Corky Carlson and Vivian Carlson LeBaron, and his stepfathers Robert “Bob” Fulton and Marshall LeBaron.
Larry will be interred at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls with a private family graveside service on Sept. 4, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at the Canyon Crest Event Center on Friday, Sept. 4 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Please RSVP to Lisa Johnson at lljohnso81@gmail.com. The family requests that instead of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org) or The Zoo Society at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium (www.thezoosociety.org).
