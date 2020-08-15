Obituary: Larry Carlson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 17, 1946 January 5, 2020

During gatherings at Larry Carlson’s house, amid the laughter over retold stories and enthusiastic banter with his granddaughters, he would often pause to survey the room and enjoy the satisfaction of creating this family that surrounded him.

Larry, 73, formerly of Twin Falls, passed away January 5, 2020 at his home in Redmond, Washington after a short illness. He was the beloved husband of Janet Carlson, father to Lisa and Jeff, grandfather to Emma and Eliana, and brother to Barney.

Larry was born June 17, 1946 to Clyde A. “Corky” Carlson and Vivian V. Anderson in Twin Falls, ID. He spent most of his early life in Twin Falls, except for the years 1957-1961 when he lived in Boise and Arco, ID. He graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1964 and attended the College of Southern Idaho, graduating with an Associate Degree in Business. He also served in the United States Army Reserve in Twin Falls from 1966 to 1972.