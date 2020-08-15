Obituary: Larry Byron Adams

Larry Byron Adams, the son of Orvil and Claire Richins Adams, was born in Twin Falls, Idaho, September 23, 1935, but his parents lived on Marion Street in Oakley, Idaho, where he grew up working on the family farm with his brother, Kyle (Laurel Martin), and sister, Janice (Larry Hansen). Later he worked for other farmers on Marion Road. He began school at the Marion Elementary School until it was later consolidated. He then attended Oakley Elementary and graduated from Oakley High School as Senior Class President in 1953. He attended Brigham Young University for a couple of years before he began work in Salt Lake City with the Lang Company. Later he worked for the railroad in Island Park. He married his high school sweetheart, Maxine Poulton, in June 1957. They returned to Utah where he worked while Maxine completed her college courses. They moved back to Oakley when Smith Brothers Garage purchased a dealership from American Oil Company for bulk fuel. He worked in Oakley until he was able to buy his own American Oil Dealership and he and his family moved to Burley, where his sons continue in the business.