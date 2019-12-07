Obituary: Larry Brown

August 23, 1948—November 27, 2019
On Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, Larry Brown currently of Arizona, formerly of Gooding, ID, passed away suddenly and peacefully in his sleep after a full day of family fun at his sister’s house in Waddell, AZ at the age of 71.
He and his wife, were high school sweethearts since 1966, and enjoyed their retirement in good health and to the fullest with two years of full-time RVing and traveling throughout the U.S. They had the best of times with friends and family making memories. In retirement, Larry enjoyed helping many with projects whether it was in Kenai, AK or in Kingman, AZ. He was always ready and willing to see it done to completion. His grandkids were the pride and joy of his life. He always had a special and unique nickname for all of those he loved.
He is survived by his wife Jackie, and children Justin (Crystal) and Jenni (Jason) and four precious grandchildren, Lainee, Brylee, Alec and Rhia.
The family thanks everyone for their thoughts and prayers. No services are planned at this time but will be announced at a later date. Condolences for the family may be left at www.ThompsonFuneralChapel.com.
