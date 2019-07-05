Obituary: LaRene Morgan

LaRene Morgan
December 2, 1935—June 29, 2019
LaRene Morgan, 83, of Hansen and formerly of Jerome, passed away June 29, 2019 at her home.
LaRene was born Dec. 2, 1935 in Farmington, Utah the daughter of Leo and Irene Thelma Mayfield. She was raised and educated in Farmington.
On July 12, 1954, LaRene married Del S. Morgan at the Salt Lake City Temple, together they had three children.
She worked for many years at Hill Air Force Base and then worked for Tupperware where she retired. She enjoyed being a Sunday School Teacher.
She was a kind and gentle lady, always having nice things to say about others.
She is survived by a son; A.J. (Mary) Morgan of Twin Falls, a daughter KaeLene Morgan of Hansen; four grandchildren Robert, BryAnn, Kallee, and Timothy, and four great grandchildren Madisen, McKenzie, Masen Myers of Wendell, and Maleha Canoy of Boise.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Del, and a son Stephen Lynn Morgan.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 3:30 p.m., at the Wendell Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.