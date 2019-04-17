Lane Neiwert
May 17, 1957—April 15, 2019
HEYBURN—Lane Allen Neiwert, a 61-year-old resident of Heyburn, died Monday, April 15, 2019, at his home.
Lane was born on May 17, 1957, to Clarence and Sylvia Neiwert, in Heyburn, Idaho. He attended school in Heyburn, and later graduated from Minico High School, in 1975.
He has enjoyed retirement for the past two years; after his life-long occupation of long-haul truck driving, which was one of his favorite passions. He loved going fishing and spending time at the family cabin in Ketchum, Idaho. He also adored spending quality time with his children, grandchildren, family and friends. He was always the life of the party, and had a knack for keeping the laughter going. He was constantly the biggest kid of the bunch.
Lane is survived by his parents, Clarence and Sylvia Neiwert of Rupert; siblings, Bonnie (Kim) Johnstone of Boise, and Tammy French of Heyburn; one niece, Kimber Porter of Boise; and one nephew, Seneca Johnstone of Boise; his children, Allan (Felisha) Neiwert of Fort Morgan, Colorado, Jake Neiwert of Heyburn, Shaleena (Juan) Gonzalez of Burley, and Masina (Skip) Garza of Rupert; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 19, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.
