Obituary: Lance Cossey

Lance Cossey born May 24, 1959 passed away on July 30, 2020 at home of natural causes. Lance grew up in Twin Falls, ID and then joined the Army spending three years in Germany. He then returned to Twin Falls to work and spend time with family and friends. During the last few years of his life, he struggled with health issues until his passing. He is survived by his father, Donald Anderson, siblings, Larry Cossey and Shawna (Mike) Ajeti, and many nieces and nephews.