Obituary: Lamont Banner

December 30, 1945—May 9, 2019

Hanksville, Utah-Lamont Banner passed away at home in Hanskville on May 9, 2019 surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 73. He was born in Rupert, Idaho on December 30, 1945, the first child of John Leslie and Nadine Parke Banner, coming into the world on his parent’s 1st wedding anniversary.

Lamont is survived by his wife of 37 years, Sue Fivecoat; children: Slate (Nikke) Banner, Broca Ferguson, and Drue (Nichole) Banner Fivecoat; 4 grandchildren one great-granddaughter; brothers: Scott Banner and Shane Banner.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. in the Hanksville LDS Ward Chapel, where friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. to noon prior to the services. Burial will be in the Caineville Cemetery under the care of the Springer Turner Funeral Home of Richfield and Salina, Utah. On line guest book at: www.springerturner.com

