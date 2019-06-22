LaMar Virgin
September 6, 1926 - June 21, 2019
TWIN FALLS – Owen LaMar Virgin, a 92-year-old resident of Twin Falls and formerly of Burley, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019.
He was born Sept. 6, 1926, in Sugar City, Idaho, the son of Enos Owen and Edna Minerva Cluff Virgin. He proudly served his country in the United States Army at Fort Lawton, Washington, in the psychiatric ward as a medical technician.
His proudest and most rewarding time was serving without purse or scrip in the Central States Mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. It was during his mission that his love of the scriptures came alive; his ability to recite from memory verses from the scriptures was exhilarating.
While serving as a missionary, he met his future wife and eternal sweetheart, Betty Jo Lunt. Mom and Dad were sealed in the Mesa Arizona Temple on August 28, 1950. They moved to Sugar City where they were engaged in farming. They subsequently moved to Arizona where they worked on the Diamond Bar Ranch; ranching, breaking and training horses were the joys of his life, as well as cattle ranching. Additionally, he loved elk hunting in the Middle Fork of the Salmon River and was an avid gardener. He and Betty later moved to Burley where he worked at and retired from Ore-Ida. Our lives were truly blessed because of him.
He is survived by his children, Marla Jo Rasmussen and Craig (Margarita) Virgin; 13 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Darrell Loge and Myrna Keckler.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty; a son-in-law, Kelly J. Rasmussen; a grandson, Cody Virgin; one brother; and four sisters.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019 at Pleasant View Cemetery, 1645 E. 16th St., in Burley. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
