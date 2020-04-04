Obituary: LaMar Sanders

November 28, 1933—March 26, 2020
BURLEY – Elmer LaMar Sanders, an 86-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at home with his wife by his side.
He was born Nov. 28, 1933, in Murray, Utah, the son of Elmer Seigfried and Hazel Alvina Anderson Sanders. He married Luana Gordon on Aug. 13, 1952; they were later sealed on Dec. 11, 1957, in the Salt Lake Temple. They are the parents of four children, Leslie (Rob) Wiseman of Orem, Utah, Bradley (Shelley) Sanders of Burley, Steven (Samaria) Sanders of Kelton, Utah, and Cheryl (Ron) Snyder of Houston, Texas. They are blessed with 21 grandchildren and 54 great-grandchildren.
LaMar moved his family to Burley in 1971 where he continued farming until his death. His faith in our Savior, Jesus Christ, was evident by his service in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as bishop of Pella 1st Ward for five years; president of the Oakley Idaho Stake for nine years; and having the choice blessing of serving with Luana as mission president of the Philippines Olongapo Mission, and as workers in the Boise Idaho and Twin Falls Idaho Temples. He was assigned and ordained to be a sealer in the Twin Falls Temple and had many opportunities to seal for time and all eternity many couples and families. A scripture that guided him through life is found in the Doctrine and Covenants, Section 18, verses 33-36; it reads, “And I, Jesus Christ, your Lord and your God, have spoken it. These words are not of men nor of man, but of me; wherefore, you shall testify they are of me and not of man; For it is my voice which speaketh them unto you; for they are given by my Spirit unto you, and by my power you can read them one to another; and save it were by my power you could not have them; Wherefore, you can testify that you have heard my voice, and know my words.” LaMar, indeed, testified of Jesus of Nazareth as our Savior, our Redeemer, our King, and our God.
He is survived by his wife, Luana and their children; one sister, Karen Sanders (Don) Houmand of Draper, Utah; and numerous extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents; Luana’s parents, Wiley and Gladys Gordon; and two grandsons, Elmer Bradley Sanders, Jr. (B.J.), and Steven LaMar Sanders, Jr.
The family expresses their sincere thanks to Dr. Devin Higgins, Dr. Dustin Porter, the therapists at Cassia Regional Hospital—Tom, Troy, Ty, Kemp, Teresa, and Ruby, and to the secretary, Elaine, for their kindness and patience. Also, our appreciation to Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home for their compassion and guidance during these difficult circumstances. Additionally, we thank all the friends and neighbors who have shown such an abundance of kindness, love and service.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family burial took place at Pella Cemetery.
