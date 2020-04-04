Obituary: LaMar Sanders

LaMar moved his family to Burley in 1971 where he continued farming until his death. His faith in our Savior, Jesus Christ, was evident by his service in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as bishop of Pella 1st Ward for five years; president of the Oakley Idaho Stake for nine years; and having the choice blessing of serving with Luana as mission president of the Philippines Olongapo Mission, and as workers in the Boise Idaho and Twin Falls Idaho Temples. He was assigned and ordained to be a sealer in the Twin Falls Temple and had many opportunities to seal for time and all eternity many couples and families. A scripture that guided him through life is found in the Doctrine and Covenants, Section 18, verses 33-36; it reads, “And I, Jesus Christ, your Lord and your God, have spoken it. These words are not of men nor of man, but of me; wherefore, you shall testify they are of me and not of man; For it is my voice which speaketh them unto you; for they are given by my Spirit unto you, and by my power you can read them one to another; and save it were by my power you could not have them; Wherefore, you can testify that you have heard my voice, and know my words.” LaMar, indeed, testified of Jesus of Nazareth as our Savior, our Redeemer, our King, and our God.