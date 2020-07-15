Obituary: LaMar S. Nef

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 4, 1924—July 10, 2020

LaMar S. Nef, a longtime farmer and resident of Minidoka County died July 10, 2020. He was in his 96th year. He leaves behind his loving wife of 69 years, Faye Nef, 10 children, 35 grandchildren, and 37 great grandchildren (with four more on the way).

LaMar was born August 4, 1924 in Rexburg Idaho to Albert and Daphne Sorensen Nef. He was the first of 5 children. He graduated from Madison high School in 1942. He served in the United States Air Force from 1944-1946. He served a fulltime mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Denmark from 1946-1949. This was the first calling in a lifetime of service in the church.

He married Faye H. Smith (the “pretty girl down the street”) in April of 1951 and they moved the family from Rexburg to Rupert in 1954 after drawing a homestead farm as part of the Northside Project. He farmed and operated a dairy for more than 50 years. He worked hard to grow good kids, good crops and good livestock. He loved being home, but he traveled to many places around the world, mostly to visit family members.