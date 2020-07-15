Obituary: LaMar S. Nef

August 4, 1924—July 10, 2020
LaMar S. Nef, a longtime farmer and resident of Minidoka County died July 10, 2020. He was in his 96th year. He leaves behind his loving wife of 69 years, Faye Nef, 10 children, 35 grandchildren, and 37 great grandchildren (with four more on the way).
LaMar was born August 4, 1924 in Rexburg Idaho to Albert and Daphne Sorensen Nef. He was the first of 5 children. He graduated from Madison high School in 1942. He served in the United States Air Force from 1944-1946. He served a fulltime mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Denmark from 1946-1949. This was the first calling in a lifetime of service in the church.
He married Faye H. Smith (the “pretty girl down the street”) in April of 1951 and they moved the family from Rexburg to Rupert in 1954 after drawing a homestead farm as part of the Northside Project. He farmed and operated a dairy for more than 50 years. He worked hard to grow good kids, good crops and good livestock. He loved being home, but he traveled to many places around the world, mostly to visit family members.
He served in many leadership callings in the church; including bishop, counselor in the stake presidency, scout master and many others. He and his lifelong companion/wife served a mission to Singapore, Indonesia and India in 1992-1993. They also served for over 20 years in the temple (12 in Logan, Utah, 8 in Twin Falls, Idaho), with over 10 years serving as a sealer).
LaMar leaves behind a legacy of hard work, dedication to family and righteous living. There will be a graveside service held Saturday, July 18 at 11:00 a.m. at the Rupert Cemetery. Please bring a chair to the graveside service. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
