April 28, 1928 – August 13, 2018
LaDonna M. Wilkins, 90, of Bliss, passed away on Monday, August 13, 2018 in Hagerman, joining her loved ones and friends who passed on before.
LaDonna was born on April 28, 1928 in Twin Falls, Idaho. She attended Pomona College in California. LaDonna married the love of her life, Charles “Dutch” Wilkins on November 26, 1948 at the Church of the Brethren in Twin Falls, Idaho. She was active in the Church of the Brethren in Twin Falls; and in the early 60’s when the family moved to the community that became “home” she was active in the Bliss Community Church.
LaDonna worked from 1972 through 2000 in the Bliss School System cooking, helping in the office and being a class advocate, helping many students.
As a homemaker she nurtured nine children with love and compassion, instilled a love for gardening, canning, cooking, a good work ethic, and Sunday family excursions to find desert and mountain treasures. Her love of family was extended to many cousins, our classmates and friends—everyone who was part of our childhood was considered “her” kids and her love for all was endless.
She is survived by eight of nine children: Kathy Wilkins of Twin Falls; Charles (Linda) Wilkins, Mayleen (Rex) Harding of Jerome; Kristeen (Steve) Quigley, Charleen (Mike) Thompson, Mona Allen of Bliss; Lesleen (Bernie Pointes) Kober of Pine; Larry (Kim)Wilkins of Green River, WY; 24 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death: by her husband, Charles (Dutch) Wilkins; son, Louis A. Wilkins; father and mother, Lawrence A. Murphy and Ruth Hesp Davis; two brothers; one sister; and two great granddaughters.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 18, 2018 at 11:00 am at the Bliss Community Church. A viewing will be held from 10:30 am until service time at the church. Services will conclude at the church with a private family burial to take place at the Hagerman Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Memorial contributions may be made in LaDonna’s name to Idaho Home Health and Hospice.
