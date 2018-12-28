September 22, 1983—December 24, 2018
Laci Dawn Burkhart, 35, of Buhl Idaho passed away December 24, 2018 from an unfortunate car accident in Montana. She was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on September 22, 1983 to Joe Burkhart and Kellie Lemmons.
Laci went to school Buhl School District where she enjoyed sports, especially softball. She loved going hunting in the desert with her sister and spent countless hours there arrowhead hunting with her dad. She enjoyed camping and fishing with friends. She loved people unconditionally and was everyone’s biggest cheerleader. She never gave up on anyone and her laughter was contagious. She had a spitfire personality that kept everyone on their toes waiting for the next adventure. She was a wonderful mother, daughter, granddaughter, sister, cousin, and friend. She moved to Willow Creek, Montana a couple of years ago to be closer to her mother where she enjoyed the simple things such as cooking great food (she was a master on the grill). She liked going on scenic drives, spending time by the river, and being with her closest friends and family. She loved music and singing along as loud as she could. Laci was a very hard worker and always did her best to provide for her family. She cherished every moment spent with her four children.
Laci is survived by her parents, Gregg and Kellie Lemmons and Joe and Robin Burkhart; her four beautiful children, Willow Burkhart (17), Gaige Clark (15), Bella Burkhart (10), and Jaxen Abrahams (8); siblings, Tiffany (Brandon) Douglas, Jennifer Lemmons, Holly (Bryson) Dykstra, Gregg (Andrea) Lemmons, Ryan (Shelby) Burkhart, Albert (Vickii) Garcia, and Noll Garcia; grandparents, Bill and Peggy Lemmons, and Dorothy Moon and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Laci was preceded in death by grandparents, Mary Baker, Wes Rathbun, Leon Burkhart, and Janet Burkhart; uncles, Kurt Lemmons, Guy Lemmons, and William Moon; and cousin, Dale Miller.
Laci left this world before anyone was ready. She will be missed by everyone and will leave a void to many that we may never know.
A celebration of her life will be held Wednesday, January 2, 2019, 10:00 AM at Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl, Idaho. A luncheon will follow the service at The Immaculate Conception Church in Buhl.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at any First Federal Bank to the Laci Burkhart Memorial Fund for her children under the name Stephanie Lemmons.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Laci’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
