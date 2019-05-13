La Wanda Nadine Christensen was born to Sarah Veretta and Delores Ferdinand Bucher, Nov 24, 1930 in Pocatello, Idaho and was raised by her mom and step-dad, Henry Haddenham. She had four sisters, and three brothers.
Mom graduated from Pocatello High in 1948.
She was married to Soren Duane “Chris” Christensen for 43 years and together they raised five children.
Her children rise up and call her blessed. Proverbs 31:28 Mom loved working in the lunchroom at Twin Falls High school, and volunteering as a driver for Interfaith. But her heart was so deeply blessed by being a greeter at Lighthouse Christian Church.
Mom is survived by her children, Kit (Denise) Christensen, Marsha (Wayne) Tousley, Julie (Kent) Jorgensen, Kirk (Debbie) Christensen, Barb (Bill) Nary, and step daughter, Deb Robison, 56 grands, greats and great-greats and one sister, Eulene Redman.
She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, her husband, a grandson and great grandson.
Mom’s life celebration will at Lighthouse Christian Church, 960 Eastland Dr., Twin Falls, ID 83301 on Friday, May, 17, 2019 at 2:00. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Idaho Special Olympics. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com
