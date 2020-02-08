Obituary: L. Lou Matthews

OAKLEY – L. Lou Matthews passed away Jan. 31, 2020, in Burley, Idaho. She was born October 1, in Marion (Oakley), Idaho, to Walter H. and Lera Louisa Millard Matthews.
Lou attended elementary school in Marion, and later graduated from Oakley High School. Lou spent her entire career in bookkeeping and accounting. She began her career with the Bureau of Reclamation and moved to Boise, Idaho, for a short time. Upon her return to Oakley, Lou worked at Ore-Ida. The majority of Lou’s career was spent as a bookkeeper for Whiteleys. She was a very dedicated, loyal, and hard-working employee.
Lou enjoyed being outdoors. She loved gardening (sharing her produce with friends and family), deer hunting in the fall, and rock-hunting any time of year with her good friends Skeet and Rad. She even invited her niece on a few of those rock-hunting adventures. Lou literally wore out her shoulder hoeing weeds in the garden, the yard, and at the cemeteries in Oakley.
Lou was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Bill J. Matthews and Robert “Bob” Matthews; brother-in-law, Richard “Dick” Bryan; and sister-in-law, Mary Lou Matthews. She is survived by her sister, Barbara Bryan; sister-in-law, Elaine Matthews; nieces, Pamela Van Wie and Terri Matthews; and nephews, Matthew Bryan, Michael Bryan, and Douglas Matthews.
The funeral will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Oakley Stake Center, 355 N. Center Ave., where a visitation will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Officiating will be Bishop Ryan Cranney. Burial will follow at Marion Cemetery.
The family wishes to extend their thanks to the staff at Parke View Rehabilitation and Care Center for their care of Lou during the time she spent there.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Oakley Valley Cemetery District or a charity of choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
