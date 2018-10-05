Obituary: Kyle McBride

Kyle was born July 2, 1943 in Blackfoot, Idaho to Lenard B. and Mona McBride. He married Lousie Uhl June 8, 1963 in Rupert, Idaho. He spent 4 years active duty with the United States Air Force, 1961-1965.
They built a home in Heyburn, Idaho, and he went to work for Intermountain Gas Company in 1966 as a meter reader. They lived there until they moved to Twin Falls, Idaho in 1977 where he was promoted to Division Service Manager and then transferred to Pocatello, Idaho in 1985 to become Eastern Region Service Manager. They then moved back to Twin Falls, Idaho in 1991 where he was named Central Division Manager in charge of all operations in South Central Idaho. He retired from Intermountain Gas Company September 30, 2002 with 36 years of service.
Kyle was active in many community and civic activities. He was President of the Heyburn and Twin Falls Lions Clubs, a member of the Pocatello Club, United Way, Twin Falls – Loan Executive, CSI Technical Advisor/ Advisory Board Member, Pocatello Gas Board Member, Business Leadership – Pocatello, Pocatello Chamber of Commerce, Pocatello/Chubbuck United Way Campaign-Pilot Program, Member of Southern Idaho Economic Development Committee, Board member of the Consumer Credit Management Services of Magic Valley Business, Magic Valley Leadership, B.S.U. Management Training, Business Plus II Co-Chair Pacesetter Division of Magic Valley.
Kyle loved to spend time with his family, they were his life. He also enjoyed many camping, fishing, and vacationing trips. He spent many years bowling on leagues and he and Louise enjoyed golfing together in the Idaho Couples Golf Association.
Kyle is survived by his wife, Louise and two sons: Tobin (Ginger) of Camas, WA., Lance (Amy) of Twin Falls. Four beautiful grandchildren: Kallie, Lacey, Colin, and Avery. A brother, Roger of Heyburn and a sister Tania Hymas of Eagle, ID, He was preceded in death by his parents, two nephews and a niece.
Memorial services will be held on Monday, October 8, 2018 at 11:00 AM at the Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Dr. N. A viewing will take place from 6-8 Sunday, October 7 at Rosenau Funeral Home, Twin Falls. Memorial contributions may be made to the Idaho Lions Sight & hearing Foundation in Kyle’s name, at 1090 North Cole Road, Boise, Idaho 83704
Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com
