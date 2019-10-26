It is with great reverence and love that the family of Krystal Delores “Dee” Couch acknowledges her peaceful passing at her home in Burley, Idaho; she was surrounded by the light of her beloved family.
Krystal was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Mabel (Maxwell) Lott; and her loving sweetheart and husband of 59 years, Sherman Couch. She is survived by her six amazing and beautiful children, Teresa (Rodney) Kelly, Rodney Couch, Cindy McCann, Scott (Carla) Couch, Kandi Ralph, and Stan (Michelle) Couch; as well as ten grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Krystal Dee will be remembered for her dynamic, positive personality, generously kind heart, and selfless acts of service, as well as her voracious appetite for learning. Her radiant smile, signature blonde hair, pink lipstick, and “sparkles” lit up every room she entered as well as every person she encountered, even those she simply passed on the street. She greeted not only friends but also strangers with the warmest of hugs and an illuminating acknowledgment of their value and goodness. Krystal Dee engaged tirelessly in a spiritual quest to become the best version of herself. In her acknowledgment of a Higher Power she often pondered spiritual progression and ascension. She viewed life as a sacred journey and believed passionately in elevating and healing others.
Dee was always a student of life as well as a creative and talented dancer, a passionate dance teacher, and a holistic healer. She served her community as a Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star and PTA president, and as a powerfully dedicated participant in the annual Beet Harvest.
You have free articles remaining.
Those who knew Dee remember her as an enthusiastically FUN woman who could turn a simple peanut butter sandwich into a remarkably memorable feast resplendent with perfect ambiance, a stunning table cloth, brightly lit candles and, of course, a scattering of her magical sparkles!!! She was an extraordinary and unique individual with the power to lift, enlighten and inspire all whose path she crossed and her loss is deeply felt by all.
Dee’s Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the Burley Inn, located at 800 N. Overland Ave., in Burley. We welcome all who wish to join us in honoring our beautiful Krystal Dee and remembering the unforgettable gifts of grace, love, and light with which she blessed us all.
In lieu of flowers, please honor Dee’s wishes for donations to be sent to the Ronald McDonald House or Edgar Cayce’s Association for Research & Enlightenment.
Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.