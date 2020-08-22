Obituary: Kristine Rosemarie Witty

October 4, 1968—August 19, 2020
On August 19, 2020 Kristine “Kristi” Rosemarie Witty-Hill went to be with her Heavenly Father and earthly father, Ron, peacefully surrounded by her family. Kristi was born October 4, 1968 to Ronald and Susan Witty in Whittier, California. Kristi spent her earlier years in Whittier until 1978 when the family moved to Hagerman, Idaho. Kristi and her family raised their beloved cows and chickens on the family farm. Kristi learned her hard work ethic by doing farm living and moving pipe. Kristi’s passion for serving people began with the care she provided her animals in this time. Kristi was the 1985 Miss Teen Idaho and she represented the state of Idaho proudly in the national competition in New Jersey. Kristi is a 1986 graduate of Twin Falls High School where she ran cross country. Kristi served proudly in the United States Coast Guard from 1989-1991. Kristi was a Register Nurse were she selflessly and passionately served with St. Lukes Magic Valley Hospital in Pediatrics, Medical Imaging, and MSTI (Mountain State Tumor Institute) for over 25 years.
Kristi is survived by and will be dearly missed by her husband, Todd M. Hill, whom she was married to for almost 30 years. Kristi has one beautiful daughter Kaylee (Cole) Matlock that resides in Twin Falls, ID. Kristi is the Maymay to the two most precious gifts in grandchildren, Kinzlee and Krue Matlock. Kristi’s mother, Susan Witty, resides in Twin Falls, ID. Kristi’s sister, Dawn Witty, resides in Pocatello, ID. Kristi’s father in law, Jim Hill, resides in Port Orange, FL. Kristi’s two brother in laws, Mike Hill reside in Syracuse, OH and Ryan (Emily) Hill resides in Pomeroy, OH. Kristi is survived by Marcus Hill, Jaelynn Benavidez, Kassandra Silveira, and several other Nieces and Nephews that love her dearly . Kristi’s personal companion dog, Pickypock, will sadly miss her.
Kristi and Todd met while both were serving in the military in San Francisco on Treasure Island. Their first date was the following day watching the Blue Angels flying over the San Francisco Bay. Kristi and Todd were married on May 13, 1991 in Jackpot, Nevada. Kristi and Todd moved back to Kristi’s hometown of Twin Falls, Idaho after Todd completed his Navy career in 1991. They continued their relationship by teaching their daughter what marriage and love was on a daily basis. They were blessed by Kaylee marrying a man that was approved and loved as a son by both Todd and Kristi. Her life was forever changed with the birth of her first grandchild Kinzlee. Kristi was thankful to be able to share more of her love with her second grandchild Krue when he was born.
Maymay enjoyed spending time and doing projects with their grandchildren. Kristi and Todd became welcomed and expected guest in Jackpot, Nevada at Cactus Petes where they were known as “The Boise State Couple”. Kristi’s greatest pastime was watching, following, and bleeding blue for Boise State University football. Kristi had a love for music and attending over 100 concerts with Todd. Kristi enjoyed watching and wagering on Nascar races with Todd. She will be remembered for her love for her husband, daughter, grandchildren, mother, and all of her extended family. Kristi was compassionate for serving and helping people. Kristi always had a positive impact with children that crossed her path. Kriskros will be sadly missed by so many friends that she has impacted over the many years as a nurse.
Kristi was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Vernon Witty. Her maternal grandparents Aurther and Delia Holmlund. Her paternal grandparents Vernon and Helen Witty. Her dog rascal was waiting in the streets of heaven when she arrived
Following Kristi’s wishes the family is requesting that all attendees wear Boise State gear or blue and orange for her favorite Boise State Bronco’s. Visitation will be on Tuesday August 25, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Rosenau Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on August 26, 2020 at the Rosenau Funeral Home Chapel. Military Graveside services will be held at Sunset Memorial Cemetery following the funeral service.
Service information
10:00AM-10:12PM
2826 Addison Ave E
Twin Falls, ID 83301
4:00PM-6:00PM
2826 Addison Ave E
Twin Falls, ID 83301
11:00AM-11:30AM
2296 Kimberly Rd.
Twin Falls, ID 83301
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.