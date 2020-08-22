Obituary: Kristine Rosemarie Witty

Kristi and Todd met while both were serving in the military in San Francisco on Treasure Island. Their first date was the following day watching the Blue Angels flying over the San Francisco Bay. Kristi and Todd were married on May 13, 1991 in Jackpot, Nevada. Kristi and Todd moved back to Kristi’s hometown of Twin Falls, Idaho after Todd completed his Navy career in 1991. They continued their relationship by teaching their daughter what marriage and love was on a daily basis. They were blessed by Kaylee marrying a man that was approved and loved as a son by both Todd and Kristi. Her life was forever changed with the birth of her first grandchild Kinzlee. Kristi was thankful to be able to share more of her love with her second grandchild Krue when he was born.