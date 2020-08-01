Obituary: Korri Blodgett

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

April 8, 1961 ~ July 26, 2020

Korri Blodgett, 59, a resident of Fairfield, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at her home in Fairfield surrounded by her family.

Korrina Lynn was born on April 8, 1961 in Jerome, Idaho, one of identical twin daughters born to Russell Pate and Ada Rosanell Baugh. She was raised and educated in Fairfield and graduated Camas County High school with the class of 1979.

Korri was a hard worker and was dedicated to both the County and her community. She worked at the Camas County Courthouse for 29 years– starting as Deputy Clerk, and later serving as Auditor-Recorder and Clerk of the District Court for Camas County.

Korri was exactly where she wanted to be—she loved her home, her family and her career. She was perfectly content with the small things in life—nothing made her happier than playing golf, working on her yard, playing with her grand kids and sitting on the back porch with family and friends laughing until her back ached. To know her was to love her.