Obituary: Korri Blodgett

April 8, 1961 ~ July 26, 2020
Korri Blodgett, 59, a resident of Fairfield, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at her home in Fairfield surrounded by her family.
Korrina Lynn was born on April 8, 1961 in Jerome, Idaho, one of identical twin daughters born to Russell Pate and Ada Rosanell Baugh. She was raised and educated in Fairfield and graduated Camas County High school with the class of 1979.
Korri was a hard worker and was dedicated to both the County and her community. She worked at the Camas County Courthouse for 29 years– starting as Deputy Clerk, and later serving as Auditor-Recorder and Clerk of the District Court for Camas County.
Korri was exactly where she wanted to be—she loved her home, her family and her career. She was perfectly content with the small things in life—nothing made her happier than playing golf, working on her yard, playing with her grand kids and sitting on the back porch with family and friends laughing until her back ached. To know her was to love her.
Korri is survived by her companion of 29 years – Jay Swanson; her four children – Misty Blodgett, Kandice Blodgett, Brandon Blodgett and Michael Blodgett; her father- Russell Pate; her three sisters – Kelly (Jerry) Gibbons, Cindy (Jack) Altemose and her twin – Krissi (Mark) Hansen; and two grandchildren – Bailey and Rylie.
A celebration of life will be held on a later date.
Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation in her honor to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society https:/www.lls.org or donating blood to your local blood bank.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.