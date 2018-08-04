Obituary: Koby J. Clark

October 20, 1996—May 21, 2018
Koby J Clark of Bozeman MT and Kuna ID passed away on May 21st, 2018. He was born on October 20, 1996 in Burley Idaho to his parents James and Krista (Sorensen) Clark.
Koby lived in Burley with his parents and younger brother Kolin until 2004 when they moved to Kuna Idaho. He was a 2015 graduate of Kuna High School. Koby married his wife McKenna (Douthit) Clark on August 25, 2017.
Koby’s passion for hunting, fishing, trapping and the great outdoors was evident to all who knew him. Koby loved to share his hunting stories and adventures with everyone. If Koby wasn’t working you could find him out doing what he loved. He knew McKenna was the girl for him when he found out she also enjoyed hunting.
He is survived by his wife McKenna (Douthit) Clark of Bozeman Montana, his parents James and Krista Clark, Kuna, his brother Kolin Clark, Kuna, Koby also leaves his maternal grandparents Sheldon and Elaine (Garrard) Sorensen, Burley, his maternal great-grandma Wilma Sorensen of Swan Lake Id., He is also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins who loved him dearly.
Koby is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather George Richard Clark, maternal great grandparents Melvin and Ruth Garrard, maternal great grandpa Douglas Sorensen, and cousin Christian Sean Watkins.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 11 starting at 1:30 p.m. at the Crooked 8, 1882 E. King Rd. Kuna Id.
