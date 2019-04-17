Kleta Breeding
October 4, 1941—April 16, 2019
Kleta Breeding, 77, of Twin Falls, passed away after a long courageous battle with cancer on April 16, 2019.
Kleta was born October 4, 1941 in Burley, Idaho to Victor and Thalia Masters. She was raised in Murtaugh, Idaho and attended school there upon graduating in 1959. On June 6, 1959 she married Bud Breeding. They raised three daughters in the Murtaugh area then moved to Heyburn, Idaho in 1994. Along with raising her children she was on the Murtaugh School Board, involved in 4-H for many years, and was Bud’s supporting partner for many years in the Insurance Business.
In 2006, they moved to Twin Falls, Idaho. Kleta then received her Real Estate License and was very successful until retiring in 2018. Kleta was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, loving husband Bud (Robert L.) Breeding, and daughter JD Poulton. Kleta is survived by her daughters Jodie (Kelly) Tesch of Twin Falls, and Jeanette Olsen of Salt Lake City, Utah. Grandchildren Brandon Scott Tesch (AKA Squirrel), Jaci (David) Walker, Shani (Joel) Hudspeth, Kara Olsen (Jordan Lloyd), Morgan Olsen (Matt Etherington), and great grandchildren Vance and Slade Walker, Elizabeth and Madison Hudspeth.
Kleta was known by her family for making amazing quilts and knitted afghans. Her grandchildren loved her amazing home made strawberry jam they received every Christmas. She was a special wife, mom, grandma, and will be remembered with love.
A Celebration of Kleta’s Life will be held Friday, April 26, at 11 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home. Chaplain Mike Seward will be officiating.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Twin Falls Care Facility (Genesis) and Encompass Hospice “Nurse Pam” for their gracious care for Kleta.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.