July 3, 1973—March 29, 2019
Kevin Vance Harris, born in Caldwell, Idaho, on July 3, 1973 went to our Heavenly Father on March 29, 2019 at his home in Buhl, Idaho.
Kevin was a person who truly had a pure heart and never met a stranger. He never had a bad word for anyone! Even those who were not kind to him. The heavens are rejoicing. A true friend, best friend. Kevin enjoyed his outings with his sisters; spending time at the Castillo home; a wide collection of 70’s and 80’s movies; and his soda. To make Kevin happy all you had to have was a smile on your face and a soda in your hand! When bad times came around he liked to cruise and blast the music to the classic rock. He always wanted people to get along. Kevin was a superhero, the strongest person you would ever meet and was a stunt man since day one. He was never afraid and would never say he hurt or had pain, he never complained. Kevin’s mom was his everything, they were best friends.
A special thanks to those who truly loved Kevin, you know who you are. To JR, Joe, Amador, AriAnna, Eva, BreAnna, Sheena and Keith, thanks for being Kevin’s family and crew! Thank you to the Snake River Bros who made his last birthday a great one. Thank you Dr. Dean and Donia, we love you; Dr. Mason, Dr. Crandall and staff at the U of U. To all the doctors who gave us more time with our precious angel. Thank you to the Buhl QRU! Twin Falls Paramedics and Life Flight and Air Ambulance of Twin Falls. Everyone involved in Kevin’s care, we can’t thank you enough.
Remember as Kevin would say, “love each other and drink a big daddy.” People are crazy.
Kevin was preceded in death by brothers, Terry Pritt of Buhl, Idaho; and brother, Brian Keith Pritt of Price, Utah.
Kevin is survived by his mother, Marlene Harris, Buhl; sisters, Rita L. Harris, Buhl; Goldie R. Pina, Buhl; Mary M. Harris, Twin Falls; and Brenda Lee Childers, Lapine, Oregon, Three brothers-in-law that loved him like a brother. Kevin is also survived by countless nieces and nephews and cousins.
A viewing will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave North, Buhl, Idaho 83316.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at Farmer Funeral Chapel, with viewing one hour prior to service. Graveside service will follow at West End Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Kevin’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
