December 12, 1965 – August 7, 2018
TWIN FALLS — Kevin Chapman, age 52, passed away Tuesday evening August 7, 2018 at his residence in Twin Falls, Idaho. The cause of death was an apparent heart attack. Kevin was born in Whittier, California, to parents Patrick and Patricia Chapman on December 12, 1965. He has two older brothers, Shawn P. Chapman and Kerry R. Chapman, who both live in Eagle, Idaho.
The family moved to Buhl in the autumn of 1973. All were anxious to learn as much as possible about the community before the snow fell. Kevin and his brothers registered for school and the games began. All the brothers were explorers. He was familiar with Idaho from north to south and from east to west, all the caves, mountains, deserts, valleys, and water ways. Kevin loved Idaho history and had concerns for Idaho’s future.
Kevin did well academically and in the arts. He was in several dramas and served as Senior Class President. Kevin played baseball, football, and wrestling. He took part in ‘The Kids Wrestling’ coached by Kelly Barlett for whom Kevin had a deep respect. And, there are really not enough words to describe how Kevin felt about coach Jeff Howell. One of Kevin’s finest memories was his winning the 1983 Idaho State Wrestling Championship in his weight class, 138 lbs.
Just before graduation, his father was transferred to San Francisco and the whole family relocated. Kevin attended Mt. San Antonio College. Later, Kevin decided to get into construction and worked in the drywall business. He had time to establish a connection with old friends and married Amy McDevitt, whom he knew from high school. Kevin and Amy had two girls, Megan Christine and Alexandria Ashley. Amy had three boys, Eric, Joseph, and Steve.
In search of finding the perfect place, they landed in Cascade, Idaho. Kevin, Amy, and all the kids constructed a beautiful home for themselves. Kevin felt that this home in the mountains was the most perfect life that any man could ever have. Kevin knew it was God’s will. He felt that he was the luckiest man in the world to have such life. Kevin praised the Lord daily.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, August 22, at the First Christian Church, 1005 Poplar St., Buhl, Idaho.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.