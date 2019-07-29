May 12, 1969—July 18, 2019
Kevan Lyn Pedrow, 50, of Filer, Idaho our loving husband, dad, son, brother, and friend went home to be with the Lord on July 18, 2019. Kevan fought a courageous battle with a sudden illness. Kevan was born May 12, 1969 in San Jose, California to Garry and Peggy Pedrow.
Kevan attended school in Jerome, Idaho and graduated in 1987. Kevan married the love of his life, Vera Veenstra Pedrow, on July 20, 1996. From their union, they were blessed with two beautiful twin girls, Madison and Megan, on September 11, 2001. The girls were the center of his universe as he watched them grow with admiration and joy. Kevan was dedicated to the girls and their many activities including; making props for dance, playing volleyball in the backyard, and additional hours at the track helping “his girls” achieve their personal best.
Kevan’s love of hunting and fishing was given to him as a young child from his parents. He always found a reason and a season to enjoy the great outdoors. Throughout his life, Kevan spent countless hours sharing this love with his three most special ladies; Vera, Madison, and Megan. The lasting memories in the outdoors will always be remembered by his brother Jeff Pedrow, brother-in-law Jimmy Veenstra, best friend Marcus Lutz, and all his family and friends.
Kevan worked for the Twin Falls Highway District for 21 years until the time of his death. He took pride in his work and was known for his precision and strong work ethics. His dedication was seen throughout the many years that he spent working to insure the safety of others.
Kevan is survived by his wife Vera, of 23 years; his daughters, Madison and Megan; his parents, Garry and Peggy Pedrow; sister, Janet Reece (Scott); brother, Jeff Pedrow (Holly); his mother-in-law, Gloria Justesen (Ty); brother-in-law, Pete Veenstra (Alisa), Jimmy Veenstra (Karissa), and Danny Veenstra (Amber). He loved his many nieces and nephews (Christopher, Stephanie, Breyden, Shelby, Tanner, Karlie, James, and Makenzie).
Kevan is preceded in death by his grandparents, Leonard and Wilma Pedrow, Edward and Pat Woods; and his father-in-law James Veenstra. Kevan will be deeply missed by all his loved ones.
A celebration of Kevan’s life will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Twin Falls Seventh Day Adventist Church. Services are under the direction of Parke’s Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
The family would like to thank everyone for their love and support during this difficult time. “Goodbyes are not forever, this is not the end; it simply means we’ll miss you until we meet again.”
Services are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.