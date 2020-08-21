Obituary: Kermit Wilkins

Dean was preceded in death by his parents, brothers William, Albert, Henry, James, Charles (Dutch), Curtis and sisters Mary Eslinger, Kay O’Donnell, and Pearl Nelsen.

Uncle Dean was in frequent contact with many of his nieces and nephews and traveled to Idaho to attend family reunions. He made it a point to attend the Nelsen Family Holiday Party each December.

Dean had many friends and was in contact with them over the years. He was a sincere, good friend himself and enjoyed entertaining his friends and looked forward to reunions and gatherings. He was known as “Uncle Dean” to many of his friends’ kids. One of his best long-time friends was Jamie Dicks of Dillon, Colorado, who was like a brother to him and assisted Gregg after Dean’s death.

Dean was an intelligent, witty and loving person. He liked puns and good jokes. He was an excellent cook and loved good food and wine, both fancy and plain. He loved USC Trojan football and was a Denver Broncos and Rockies fan. He had a deep appreciation of the arts, starting with his participation in plays in High School and College. Another passion was politics. He was very plugged into regional and national politics and cared deeply about the direction in which the country was headed.