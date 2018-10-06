Try 1 month for 99¢

December 25, 1933 – September 30, 2018

Kent Mink was born in 1933 to Paul and Ima Mink in Baltimore, Maryland. In 1955 he married Doris Bleacher and they settled in Jarretsville, Maryland where they raised two sons, Jeff and Steve. In 1979 the family moved to Wendell, Idaho.

Kent was a man of many, many talents. He was a master brick mason, building beautiful homes across the country from the east coast to the west. In the mid 80’s he tried his skill at fiddlemaking, proudly crafting nearly 100 instruments many of which are in the hands of talented musicians, including his granddaughter, Mandi. His greatest passion, however, was his love for his Heavenly Father, Jehovah. He spent thousands of hours not only sharing bible truths with others, but also using his skill as a brick layer to share in building countless Kingdom Halls and Assembly Halls as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. A volunteer work made more endearing to him because he worked alongside his wife, sons, grandchildren, and hundreds of friends.

Kent is survived by his wife, Doris; sons, Jeff (Dianne) Mink and Steve (Robyn) Mink; sister, Doris Barnett; grandchildren, Mandi Mink, Christiana Harshbarger, Ryan Rodriguez, and Camiel Hunt; and three great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Ima; two brothers, John and Pete Mink; and sister, Carol.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

To Kent’s hundreds of dear friends and those who will miss him dearly he would say… “Don’t cry you idiots, I’ll be back.” Per Kent’s request, there will be no formal service.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Kent’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Obituary: Kent Mink
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments