June 30, 1949 – August 6, 2018
Kenneth Watson Eklund of Olympia, WA, passed away peacefully on August 6th 2018 after a 2-3 year struggle with ALS. Ken grew up in Twin Falls, ID. He graduated from Stanford University and from the University of Idaho Law School. From there he lived in Seattle then McCall and Boise, Idaho. He dedicated his career to energy efficiency in buildings, most recently innovative heat pump research. His work has been influential in the Pacific Northwest’s utility and energy policies; he leaves behind many published research studies and papers.
Ken lived life with passion and joy. He was an avid skier and patroller, whitewater rafter, sailor and beach naturalist, picklemaker and cook, winemaker, singer and songwriter, meditator, religious philosopher, and political commentator. He loved spending time and traveling with friends and family.
Ken was born on June 30, 1949 to Gus and Jean Eklund in San Luis Obispo, CA. He is survived by his brother Robert of Knoxville, TN; his wife Wendy and their children Nate and Alice all now in WA; his first wife Jan and their child Mira Eklund and Mira’s children Kelly and Stephen Merker, all of Denver, CO.
Memorial services: Saturday August 25th at 1 pm at Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 2315 Division St NW, Olympia WA 98502.
An October Boise, Idaho service is being planned. Contact St. Michael’s Episcopal Cathedral in Boise for details.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to EarthJustice.org or to the ALS association, ALSA.org.
To share a memory or to leave a condolence please visit: www.concordfuneral.com
