September, 22 1957 ~ December, 24 2019

Ken was born in 1957 to Ken Sr. and Rena Bassett in Twin Falls, Idaho. He grew up in Idaho and Nevada with three sisters, Lori, Karla, and Lisa. Growing up, Ken wasn’t interested much in school and spent most of his time working with his dad. Working on the ranch, with his dad, is where he developed the lifelong hobby of an unbreakable work ethic.

Ken later married and had three children, Cassie, Jasper, and Katlynne. Ken started his own business, Bassett Trucking, in 1992, after he worked for the Twin Falls Canal Company. He loved working hard, resting at his home with his dog Lucky, and daily visits from grandchildren. As a single father, he worked hard to provide a full life for his family. He grew many friendships though his dedication to doing a good job and working as hard as he could. No matter where Ken and his family went, it seemed there was a familiar face always found.

After a battle with lung cancer, Ken passed away in his home, Dec. 24, 2019. Before being diagnosed with lung cancer, Ken quit smoking to set a good example for his granddaughters Braelyn and Avery. January 14th would have been his one year anniversary of quitting smoking. Ken viewed quitting smoking as one his best accomplishments. He will be forever missed for his generosity, no b.s. attitude and drive.

Ken was preceded in death by father, Ken Sr.; mother, Rena Homes (Burgess); sister, Lisa Oneida; and his loyal dog Lucky.

Ken is survived by his children, grandchildren, sisters Karla Moyle (Moyle Family), and Lori Bassett.

A memorial service will be held on 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at First Christian Church, 1005 Poplar St, Buhl, Idaho.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Ken’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com

Service information

Jan 18
Memorial Service
Saturday, January 18, 2020
1:00PM
First Christian Church
1005 Poplar St
Buhl, ID 83316
