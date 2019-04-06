Kenneth Rosel Hale
August 14, 1955 - April 2, 2019
Kenneth Rosel Hale, 63 of Oakley, Idaho passed away April 2, 2019 from a sudden illness at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, with his brothers near his side.
Kenneth was the second son of Vernon Kent Hale and Helen Warwood Hale, born on August 14, 1955 in Burley, Idaho. He was raised mostly in Oakley in the house built by his great-grandfather, where his own father was raised, and the house where he spent his final days.
Throughout his life, Kenneth worked with his father, stonemason Kent Hale at many locations around the Magic Valley. He also worked for the City of Oakley, was a lifeguard at the swimming pool, and operated a stone saw for Northern Stone Supply. He also gave of his time and talents to the Oakley Valley Arts Council (OVAC) where he helped build sets for many productions over the years.
Kenneth is survived by brothers Dwight Kent Hale, Brent Tracy (Lisa) Hale, Nephews; Mikel (Kami) Hale, Konner Hale, Nieces; Kazya Evans (Zack Baker), and Savanna Hale.
In Kenneth's honor, memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Howell's Opera House, 160 Blaine Avenue in Oakley. Kenneth's family will greet friends at a gathering on Friday, April 12 from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Morrison-Payne Funeral Home, 321 East Main Street, Burley, ID.
Special thanks to the Oakley Quick Response Team members, St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls, and St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, Boise.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Oakley Valley Arts Council in Kenneth's name. OVAC, PO Box 176, Oakley, ID 83346. Or call 208-677-ARTS.
