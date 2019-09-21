Obituary: Kenneth Pennington

Kenneth D. Pennington formerly of Burley, Idaho passed away peacefully on Sept. 11, 2019.
Kenneth was born in Lexington, Nebraska to Kenneth Dwain Pennington Sr. And Mary Kay Brown Pennington.
Kenneth graduated from Burley high school in 1961. He then married Jamene Delaney and had four children. They later divorced. He then married Joan Penny.
Ken loved hunting and fishing in the beautiful mountains of Idaho.
Ken built and managed Golden Valley Bean and Grain then moved to Houston, Texas to be the terminal manager of PM ag products. He retired and moved back to his beloved Idaho.
Ken was preceded in death by his two sons Kenneth Patrick Pennington and Aaron Brook Pennington.
He is survived by his daughters Holly Pennington Savage, son-in-law Scott Savage of Park City, Utah, Elizabeth Pennington Long, son-in-law Roland Long of Heber City, Utah, daughter-in-law Lori Pennington, his five grandsons and one great granddaughter. Graveside service will be held at the Paul Cemetery on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at 3 p.m.
